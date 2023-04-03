Cuba begins data collection for the National Occupancy Survey





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 3 (ACN) Cuba began today the data collection for the National Occupation Survey (ENO by its Spanish acronym) of the Center for Population and Development Studies of the National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI by its Spanish acronym), which will be carried out until June 30.



ONEI explained on Twitter that this procedure is carried out to determine the magnitudes and structures of the economically active population (EAP - employed and unemployed) and of the non-active population, with a socio-demographic and territorial characterization.



The ENO, according to Prensa Latina, should reach some 63,000 households selected from a probabilistic sample, which has as its universe all provinces and municipalities, as well as urban and rural areas.



This research will provide a socio-demographic and territorial characterization, based on categories such as age, sex, skin color and educational level, and the linking of questions related to the context, such as housing conditions.



It has been carried out every year since the mid 80's of the last century, and this time it will have as a novelty the use of mobile devices for its realization, as well as a greater harmonization with international statistics.