All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
31
March Friday

China Donates Food Shipment to Cuban Province



Matanzas, Cuba, March 30 (ACN) The Chinese government handed over a food donation to over twenty institutions with the health and education sectors in the western province of Matanzas.

The donation includes cooking oil, canned pork and fish and is part of support actions by China to the island’s recovery plans after the massive fire that affected the Matanzas oil super tankers depot in August 2022.

During a tour of the provincial maternity hospital Jose Ramon Lopez, in Matanzas, China’s ambassador Ma Hui said that Cuba and his country joined efforts during the pandemic to open a new chapter in their bilateral relations.

Matanzas’ vice-governor Mariela Poey thanked the Chinese ambassador for the donation as well as China’s support under the pandemic with facemasks, syringes and other medical items and equipment.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News