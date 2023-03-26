Over 1 million Cubans have exercised their right to vote





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 26 (ACN) At 9:00 a.m. today, 1,473,515 Cubans had exercised their right to vote, representing 18.15 % of the electoral roll of 8,120,72 million voters, announced Tomas Amaran Diaz, vice president of the National Electoral Commission (CEN).



The official qualified this figure as very satisfactory, which represents in general terms a good start of the Election Day and a number that should increase in the next hours given the dynamics of the process.



He also clarified that up to the closing of the report there had not been any major incident in the 23,468 polling stations in operation in the 12,427 districts of the country.



Amaran Diaz reminded the citizens that those who are in a place different from their residence may go to the nearest authorized site with the necessary documentation to be registered in the lists of exceptional inclusions, which will allow to check the information and locate them in the original registers.



Proof of this are the 250 special polling stations located to guarantee the right of citizens to vote in points of great affluence and concentration of people of different origins, he added.



Cubans will elect their representatives to the highest legislative body of the island, among the 470 proposals that contemplate several sectors of society with a greater presence of General Education, with 7.7%, Health (6.6%) Higher Education (5.1%), Sports (2.6%) and the Press (2.1%), among others.



To be ratified, candidates must obtain more than half of the valid votes cast by the voters.



If the candidacy is approved in its entirety, the island would have one deputy for every 30,000 inhabitants with a high proportion of women and young people among its ranks, with a design that contemplates at least two deputies per municipality.



The next report will be released at one o'clock in the afternoon, with live broadcast on Cuban Television's Sunday News, with updated information on the number of voters reported up to 11:00 a.m.