Cuban central province implements reforestation infrastructure





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Mar 21 (ACN) The development of infrastructure for the cultivation of seedlings is defined as a strength in the province of Ciego de Avila, for the increase of forest cover and the recovery of areas affected during the current critical season of forest fires.



Disney Acosta Ramírez, specialist of the Forestry-Flora and Wildlife Department of the Provincial Delegation of Agriculture, said that the Agroforestry Company, responsible for 70 % of the plantations, is working on the preparation of seven nurseries with tube technology in the municipalities of the province.



They represent a guarantee for the planting of 537 hectares (ha) of forests this year, mainly with species such as eucalyptus and casuarina, destined to satisfy the demand for timber resources, although other varieties will be established, such as mahogany, cedar and baria.



Wimir Lopez Rosa, a specialist in the department, said that they planned an annual production of more than 960,500 seedlings, which will also allow the recovery of more than 200 hectares of forest affected by burns.

In this way, he added, better conditions are created to increase the forested area up to 24 %, a figure that corresponds to the characteristics of the territory, where agriculture is one of the basic economic activities, therefore, most of the land is destined to food crops.



In 2002, the expert continued, the forest areas grew by more than 200 hectares, in relation to the previous stage, which expresses the will to advance in the reforestation program, to which other entities and land users are integrated.



This March 21, this province joins the celebrations for World Forest Day, with the aim of highlighting the contributions of these ecosystems to human health by improving air quality, purifying water, preserving biodiversity, providing wellbeing and resources used in traditional natural medicine.



