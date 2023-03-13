Díaz-Canel evokes enactment of Helms-Burton Act





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 12 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez recalled on this date the signature in 1996 of the Helms-Burton Act by then U.S. President Bill Clinton.



Díaz-Canel described the said policy as a piece of unconstitutional legislation intended to treat Cuba as another U.S. possession of the United States and remarked that the Island remains sovereign and independent nevertheless.



Titled “Cuban Freedom and Democratic Solidarity Act”, this legislation is used to internationalize the blockade, prevent countries and organizations that favor or promote cooperation with Cuba from getting credits and financial aid, and hinder foreign investment in the island. It also keeps the blockade in place until there is in Cuba what they call a transitional government certified by the U.S.