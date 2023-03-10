Cuba Ratified Commitment to Least Developed Countries





Havana, March 9 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez ratified at the 5th UN Conference on the Least Developed Nations, in Qatar, the commitment of the Group of 77 plus China currently, chaired by the island, to the effective implementation of the Doha Program of Action for those nations.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez said that Cuba will continue to give a voice to the nations of the South in the face of the countless challenges stemming from the current unfair world order



Cuba also expressed its willingness to put its scientific advancements, including its COVID-19 vaccines at the service of the least developed nations as part of South-South and triangular cooperation, the minister said.



Since 1971, the United Nations have recognized the least developed countries as a category of states less favored in their development process for structural, historical and geographical reasons. The stepped up development of these nations is at the center of efforts to reach the Sustainable Development Goals.



At present the United Nations has labeled 46 nations as Least Developed Countries, with a total population of 880 million, standing for some 12 percent of the world population.