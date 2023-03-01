Cuba and Canada Stress Good State of Bilateral Relations





Havana, Feb 28 (ACN) Cuba’s first deputy foreign minister Gerardo Penalver and Canada’s first deputy minister for Global Affairs, David Morrison presided over in Havana the 5th Session of Political Consultations between their countries’ foreign ministries and stressed the good state of bilateral relations.



The two sides insisted in the significance of keeping up political exchange and ratified their willingness to keep strengthening trade and cooperation links.



Cuba thanked Canada for its traditional support of the island’s resolution against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade and for the assistance with donations after the fire that broke out at a local oil depot in the province of Matanzas.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the Canadian delegation expressed interest in strengthening economic links with emerging companies.



The Canadian deputy minister was accompanied by Sylvie Bedard, general director for Central America and the Caribbean; Geoff Gartshore, ambassador to Cuba and other member of the diplomatic community in Cuba.



The Cuban delegation also included Angel Villa, director general for Bilateral Affairs and by Johana Tablada, deputy director general for the United States at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, as well as other officials.









