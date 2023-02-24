Cuban National Elections, a One-of-its-Kind Vote





Havana, Feb 23 (ACN) Cubans will go to the polls March 26 to vote 470 Parliament lawmakers in an electoral process with its own characteristics, said authorities in the field.



The president of the National Electoral Council Alina Balseiro said that over 200 thousand people take part in the election’s logistic activity, while the lawmakers are elected by direct, free, equal and secret vote in an election that takes place every five years; 50 percent of the nominees are community government leaders.



A candidate is elected lawmaker when he or she gets over half of the valid votes by the people, who have access to pictures and biographies of the candidates posted in different areas of each neighborhood 30 days ahead of the vote.



On March 26, the media will give full coverage of the vote, reporting results and even the procedures to vote.



Cuban elections exclude electoral campaigns or any action aimed at influencing the people’s vote in favor or against the candidates, while the vote counting is public.



On Sunday, March 26 all Cubans as old as 16 years or older can exercise their right to vote as established by the Constitution and the Cuban law.







