Commander of the de la Revolution holds talks with young people in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 17 (ACN) The Commander of the Revolution Guillermo Garcia Frias, Hero of the Republic of Cuba, held talks with members of the Martiano Youth Movement during a meeting in which he stressed the importance of the new generations for the continuity of the Revolution.



Garcia Frias expressed his joy for the conversation and said that it is the young people who have the duty to preserve the achievements of the Homeland.



The Cuban hero, who is also president of the Flora y Fauna Business Group, evoked the figure of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro as a paradigm of youth and recalled passages of his life with the leader in the Sierra Maestra, as well as his self-defense plea in the Moncada trial, known as "History Will Absolve Me".



At the Memorial de la Denuncia(Denouncement Memorial), Garcia Frias showed his satisfaction for the willingness of young people to carry the responsibility and continuity of Cuban history.



Garcia Frias made a call to study the history of the nation and preserve the achievements of the Revolution, as well as appreciated the commitment of the new generations to strengthen the political-ideological work.



On the other hand, Diego Antonio de la Torre Castro, president of the Youth Martiano Movement in the Playa municipality, in Havana, told the Cuban News Agency that the meeting is part of the activities of the youth project Cuba is Living History, which began in January 2022 and promotes the exchange with combatants, personalities and leaders of the country that are part of the history of the Caribbean nation.



He detailed that the exchange with Garcia Frias served as a preamble for the beginning of the preparation of leaders of the Youth Martiano Movement in the province.