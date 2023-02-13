Cuba reported explosion in hotel in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 13 (ACN) An explosion was reported this morning at 10:40 a.m. in a room located on the fifth floor of the Caribbean Hotel, located on Paseo del Prado Street, No. 164, in the municipality of Centro Habana, in Havana.



According to the Tribuna de La Habana newspaper's website, it is presumed that what happened was due to a gas leak, since there were no guests on that floor, as the hotel was being decorated and furnished, and one of the workers of the company that was carrying out the repairs was injured.



The other guests were evacuated and the Fire Department, health institutions, the National Revolutionary Police (PNR) and provincial authorities are working at the site.



The building shows no major structural damage, but access to it remains closed due to the danger that the construction may collapse.



Authorities of the Cuban Petroleum Company, the Fire Protection Agency, the Ministry of the Interior and specialized forces are investigating the incident in the capital.



The Caribbean Hotel offers lodging in the downtown area of Havana with 38 rooms with classic decoration, warm colors, large windows and simple furnishings.