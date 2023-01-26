Santiago de Cuba Welcomes Second Cruise Ship in Winter Season





Santiago de Cuba, Jan 25 (ACN) Over 1.300 vacationers from different nationalities arrived at the harbor of eastern Santiago de Cuba province onboard a cruise ship of the British company Ambassador Cruise Line, which is the second such boat of its kind to dock here during the current winter season.



Calypso Excursiones agency director Henry Catania told the Cuban News Agency that they intend to show the visitors the major attractions in the territory so that they return for longer stays.



Catania said Cuba is a safe tourist destination, with rural and urban sites, traditions, hospitable people and other attractions.



Cubatur travel agency director Mirocles Alcina announced another two cruise ships are scheduled to dock at Santiago harbor in March, and he stressed the local patrimonial values and predicted an increase of cruise ships arrivals in the post-pandemic normalcy.



The cruise ship that just arrived in Santiago, is heading for the capital Havana on Thursday, after the visitors tour several sites in this eastern province, including the historic center of Santiago de Cuba.

