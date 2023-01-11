Cuba to be President Pro Tempore of the G-77 + China





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 11 (ACN) This month, Cuba will become, for the first time, President Pro-Tempore of the Group of 77 plus China, the largest and most diverse international forum for consultation among developing countries.



Cuba will focus on specific actions to promote the 2030 Agenda, foster international solidarity in support of the post-pandemic recovery of developing nations, and improve the effectiveness of south-south and triangular cooperation, as stated by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla in December during the Ministerial Conference of the G-77 + China, where he called for the unity of developing countries in the face of the challenges imposed by a multidimensional systemic crisis that is making a serious and tragic impact on the south of the planet.



According to Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, it is a great honor for the island to take on this responsibility and fulfill the honorable purpose of giving voice to the nations of the south in the face of multiple challenges imposed by the current order.



The G77 + China gathers 134 member states, representing two thirds of the members of the United Nations system and 80% of the world's population.