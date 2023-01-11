Cuban President congratulates new Moncadista pioneer students





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 10 (ACN) “I am very happy to see in social networks so many images of Cuban children receiving their blue neckerchiefs from their families,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez wrote on his Twitter account to congratulate the new Moncadista pioneer students, whom he urged to study hard.



"It is a celebration for everyone. It is the beautiful Cuba that we are. Congratulations, dear Moncadista pioneer students", he added.



On Tuesday, thousands of first graders across the country became members of the José Martí Pioneer Students Organization (OPJM).