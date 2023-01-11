Cuba and Chile Hold Political Consultations





Havana, Jan 10 (ACN) Cuba and Chile are holding their 6th Political Consultations between their foreign ministries on January 11, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Chile’s undersecretary for Foreign Relations Ximena Fuentes, who leads her country’s delegation to the talks, was welcomed Tuesday afternoon in Havana by Carlos de Cespedes, director for South America at the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The resumption of the political mechanism between the two countries will allow bilateral exchange on the process of regional integration and multilateral issues of mutual interest.



Chile and Cuba share historic and cultural relations and have expressed their willingness to advance bilateral cooperation, economic and commercial links.