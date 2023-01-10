Cuban eastern province hosts 16th International Colloquium Joel James In Memoriam





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jan 10 (ACN) The 16th International Colloquium Joel James In Memoriam began today with the aim of showing the close links between the rural population of eastern Cuba and coffee production, an event that will last until Friday the 13th.



The meeting contributes to highlight the value of the thought of the intellectual, who served as editor-in-chief of the magazine El combatiente and deputy director of the provincial newspaper Sierra Maestra. Orlando Verges, director of the Casa del Caribe affirmed.



According to Raul Ruiz Miyares, a scholar of Afro-Cuban themes, the essayist's research efforts were aimed at unveiling the complex relations of human beings through an anthropological, sociological and historical approach, in order to reveal the characteristics of the people of the Caribbean from the magical-religious complexes, participation in popular festivities and intervention in regional events.



This edition honors the peasant culture and the Cuban punto, a genuine musical and dance expression that has survived in artistic creation since colonial times and as a transculturation coming from Islas Canarias.