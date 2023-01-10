Cuba recalls Mella's legacy 94 years after his assassination





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 10 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC by its Spanish acronym) and president of the country, highlighted today the validity of the political leadership of Julio Antonio Mella, on the 94th anniversary of his assassination.



On Twitter, the head of state affirmed that the legacy of this essential leader in the history of Cuba still guides the student body and the youth.



For his part, the secretary of organization of the PCC, Roberto Morales Ojeda, highlighted on the same social network that Mella (1903-1929) was a tireless fighter for justice, social equality and anti-imperialism.



He also recalled his work as a student leader, founder of the University Student Federation (FEU) and one of the participants in the creation of the first Communist Party of Cuba, in August 1925.



The FEU called for a tribute to Mella Tuesday, at the monument that bears his name at the University of Havana, which holds his ashes.



Julio Antonio Mella (inscribed by his father with the name of Ni¬canor Mac Partland) is considered one of the emblematic personalities within the revolutionary process in Cuba during the first half of the 20th century.



On January 10, 1929 he was assassinated in Mexico, at the age of 25, by order of the Cuban dictator Gerardo Machado.



About the student leader, the historical leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, said: "Mella, from the first moment, stood out as an extraordinary revolutionary fighter. The history of this brief, dynamic, combative and profound life is moving!