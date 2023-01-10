Colombia to deliver humanitarian aid to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 10 (ACN) The Colombian government will hold today a protocol ceremony for the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Cuba, due to the emergencies caused by recent natural phenomena.



According to Prensa Latina, the ceremony, to be held at the headquarters of the foreign ministry of the South American country (Palacio de San Carlos), will be attended by the deputy minister of multilateral affairs, Laura Gil, and on the Cuban side, the ambassador there, Javier Caamaño.



Last August, Colombia donated to Cuba 3,000 square centimeters of human skin to help in the recovery of those injured in the major fire in the industrial zone of Matanzas, considered the largest industrial accident in the country.



With a death toll of 16 people and more than a hundred injured, the incident occurred on August 5, 2022, caused by an electrical discharge, which set fire to a fuel tank at the Supertanker Base in the western province, and later the flames spread to other tanks.



Then, on September 27, hurricane Ian hit western Cuba, with category three on the Saffir-Simpson scale (out of a total of five), causing damage to housing infrastructure, energy supply, telecommunications and agriculture.