Cuba Reported Normal Seismicity in 2022





Santiago de Cuba, Jan 9 (ACN) Seismicity (earthquake activity) in Cuba territory behaved normal in 2022 registering 13 perceptible tremors.



The head of the National Seismologic Service, Enrique Arango, told the Cuban News Agency that the number of tremors was related to the Oriente (East) fault as the most active area marked by the limit of plates to the south of that region.



The strongest tremor registered here occurred to the north of the eastern province of Las Tunas—a 5.0 quake perceived in several localities in the bordering province of Holguin and also in Camaguey, the expert said.



He also referred to the perception of some 430 tremors, what he described as uncommon behavior in the area, which is currently under investigation to identify what kind of tectonic plate was involved in the event.



Arango also referred to the stability of the network of stations along the island in constant monitoring of seismicity.



The Cuban specialists also followed seismic activity in the southwestern section of Haiti, considered a very active zone with 2200 tremors after the occurrence of the 7.3 quake that inflicted human loss.