Cuba reported 19 new cases of COVID 19, 15 discharged and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 13 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 3,606 samples for surveillance, resulting positive 19 for 0.5% of positivity. The country accumulates 13,916,074 samples taken and 1,105,631 positive (7.9%).

At the end of June 12, a total of 944 patients had been admitted, 38 under surveillance, 797 suspected and 109 confirmed active.

Of the total number of cases, 17 were contacts of confirmed cases and two with a source of infection abroad. There were 15 medical discharges, accumulating 1,096,934 (99.2%) and there were no deaths. One confirmed severe patient is being treated in ICU.

Two asymptomatic patients were reported, totaling 147,005, which represents 13.3% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age ( 8), 20 to 39 (4), 40 to 59 (2), and over 60 (5).