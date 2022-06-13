Cuban minister highlights role of science in education

HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 13 (ACN) Research and innovation are the basis for building new paths for the education of all, Cuban education minister Ena Elsa Velazquez Cobiella said today.

At the opening of the 2nd International Congress on Science and Education in Havana, the minister noted that the debates of the meeting should put teachers and students at the center of all processes and promote scientific-pedagogical exchange.

Rea more: Central Committee of the Cuban communist party begins visit to Cuban eastern province

The intention is to socialize the best educational practices and the results of science and innovation that contribute to the interests of the sector, and we will be focused on the strengthening of strategic alliances for the training of professionals in Cuba and the region, Velazquez Cobiella added.

During the event, held at the Conventions and Events Center of the Ministry of Education, and virtually, there will be a dialogue on educational systems from an inclusive, equitable and quality perspective.

The 2nd International Congress on Science and Education, organized by the Central Institute of Pedagogical Sciences, will be in session until Friday 17, with the participation of more than 1,400 delegates, including 157 foreigners from 12 countries, including Angola, Portugal, Ecuador, Colombia, China, Brazil and Jamaica.