Central Committee of the Cuban communist party begins visit to Cuban eastern province



SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jun 13 (ACN) The visit of the Secretariat and auxiliary structures of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) to this province, the second capital of the island, begins today with the aim of evaluating the political, economic and social functioning of the territory.

Scheduled to continue until June 17, the delegation will visit productive, educational and health centers, media outlets and communities undergoing social transformation in the nine municipalities of the southeastern province and will exchange about political life with militants, workers and the population in general.

Read more: European Delegation Supports Cuban Civil Society

During their stay in Santiago de Cuba they will also participate in exemplary assemblies and meetings with the artistic vanguard, journalists and young people from all sectors, which will allow them to know the state of implementation of the ideas, concepts and guidelines derived from the 8th Congress of the organization, held in April 2021.

The province of Santiago de Cuba has around 48,000 PCC militants spread throughout all its municipalities and sectors, which becomes a strength for the functioning of the political and internal life of the country and this will be ratified in the coming days.