All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
13
June Monday

Central Committee of the Cuban communist party begins visit to Cuban eastern province

Con el objetivo de evaluar el funcionamiento político, económico y social del territorio, comienza hoy la visita del Secretariado y las estructuras auxiliares del Comité Central del Partido Comunista de Cuba (PCC) a esta provincia, segunda capital de la isla.


SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jun 13 (ACN) The visit of the Secretariat and auxiliary structures of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) to this province, the second capital of the island, begins today with the aim of evaluating the political, economic and social functioning of the territory.

Scheduled to continue until June 17, the delegation will visit productive, educational and health centers, media outlets and communities undergoing social transformation in the nine municipalities of the southeastern province and will exchange about political life with militants, workers and the population in general.

Read more:

During their stay in Santiago de Cuba they will also participate in exemplary assemblies and meetings with the artistic vanguard, journalists and young people from all sectors, which will allow them to know the state of implementation of the ideas, concepts and guidelines derived from the 8th Congress of the organization, held in April 2021.

The province of Santiago de Cuba has around 48,000 PCC militants spread throughout all its municipalities and sectors, which becomes a strength for the functioning of the political and internal life of the country and this will be ratified in the coming days.

Cuba Santiago de Cuba Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC)

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News