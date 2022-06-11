European Delegation Supports Cuban Civil Society

Havana, Jun 10 (ACN) Solidarity and cooperation were two key issues on the agenda of the Third Dialog of Cuban and European Civil Society Organizations on sustainable development, held Friday in Havana.

The forum, organized by the Cuban United Nations Association, focused on concrete initiatives to boost the people’s contribution to achieve the sustainable development goals stated by the 2030 agenda.

Havana University rector stressed the work of the university community to contribute to the improvement of Cuban society and the transformation of vulnerable and unequal conditions.

Javier Niño Pérez, deputy general director for the Americas at the European Service of Foreign Action, said on a video conference that the European Union is willingness to favor dialog and the opening of spaces where to share experiences, achievements, and common challenges.

With over 300 collective members the Cuban UN Association hosts several organizations representing different sectors of the Cuban civil society.



