Impact of drought in Cuba forces more saving and rational use of water





HAVANA, Cuba, May 14 (ACN) Antonio Rodríguez Rodríguez, president of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH), spoke of the drought affecting Cuba in the midst of the pandemic, for which he insisted on saving and rational use of water in homes and centers of production and services.



Rodriguez informed that the hydraulic system ensures the daily water supply to the 690 institutions in the country that are dedicated to the fight against COVID-19, including hospitals and isolation centers.



He also pointed out that in the current drought, a greater consumption of this resource is reported due to the protection measures, which include the washing of hands.



Rodríguez defined as severely dry the period from December to April, since it rained only 54 percent of the yearly average, while in the first four months of 2021 it represents only 43 percent.



There are 122 municipalities with dry categories, 47 of them with moderate, 15 with severe and 40 with extreme; and in the case of reservoirs, he explained that they have decreased 20 percent of their capacity.



The president of INRH pointed out that the blockade imposed by the United States has a serious impact on the sector due to the siege of suppliers, the persecution of shipping companies and the impossibility of importing inputs with more than 10 percent of North American components.

They have to resort to more distant markets, which make operations between 30 and 40 percent more expensive.



In the midst of the pandemic, priority has been given to the protection of water resources workers, since most of them have continued to work on site.



The president of INRH informed that the most complex water situation is in Havana; however, investments are being made throughout the country valued at three billion pesos, while two billion pesos are being spent on maintenance.



Rodriguez pointed out the main actions being carried out in the capital to reduce the number of people who are supplied by water trucks.



Finally, he insisted on the importance of saving water in workplaces and homes, despite the current shortages.