Temporary Drought Group activated in central Cuba





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Mar 20 (ACN) A Temporary Drought Group activated in the province of Cienfuegos will seek to counteract the possible effects of rainfall shortage in the current dry season.



Luis Estupiñán Suárez, a specialist of the Provincial Water Use Enterprise, told ACN that the rain levels in the last three months—26.1 mm—have fallen short of the monthly average values, even if the situation in the province quite favorable.

“In March alone we only had 3.6% of the expected 59 mm of rain,” he remarked, “and five of 31 possibly affected underground water sources are already damaged for lack of rainfall.”

There are six reservoirs and seven groundwater basins in this province, but none has been seriously affected so far.