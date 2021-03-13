Cuba advocates solidarity at 14th Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice Congress





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 12 (ACN) Cuba called today for cooperation, exchange and solidarity during the closing of the 14th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, held in Kyoto, Japan, March 7-12.



According to the official Twitter Cuban embassy to Austria, the Kyoto Declaration, which establishes the road map for international work in crime prevention and the administration of justice for the next five years, was adopted at the closing of the event .



The meeting's work report was also adopted, which includes the debates and main issues addressed during the six days of intense work.



At the Kyoto meeting, Cuba denounced the inclusion of the island in the State Department's unilateral list of countries sponsoring terrorism, while reiterating its condemnation of all acts of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.



Cuba also exercised its right to reply to reaffirm that the U.S. blockade against the Caribbean island is not a bilateral issue, since its extraterritorial nature is manifested in serious effects on third countries, financial persecution and obstacles to trade.