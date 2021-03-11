Cuban Media: Reinventing under COVID-19

Pinar del Rio, March 10 (ACN) One year after the confirmation of the first COVID-19 cases in Cuba, the island’s media faced the challenge of reinventing their routine, as discussed today by local journalists in this western Cuban province.



How to meet the public’s information demands in an adverse epidemiological scenario?, How to avoid getting sick while working in the field?; these and others were issues considered during a discussion on Wednesday by representatives of the local media as they started actions to mark Cuban Media Day, next March 14.



Local Radio Sandino radio station journalist Noemi Balmaceda said that her media outlet changed with the pandemic and “today the workers are much very encouraged about the performance of the radio station and its programming, by even suggesting new story ideas.”

The director of Radio Guama radio station, Alfredo Castillo, said that they have kept a reduced number of workers but keeping up the information work and other services.



Meanwhile, Pedro Rodriguez, correspondent with TelePinar local television center in Consolacion del Sur locality, the first community in that province to impose a lockdown in Cuba due to COVID-19 said that they were able to air information thanks to the cooperation of the local people, while TV channel increased its number of followers in social media following growing information on those channels.



Under isolation conditions, the local media enhances digital alternatives by using life stories of the people, adding new voices to radio transmissions, images and sounds contributed by social media users along with traditional techniques, said journalist Alina Cabrera.



The fact is that Cuban media has learned how to cope with the pandemic scenario while keeping the people informed on the latest issues and also having them take part of cultural programs related to the island everyday life.