Commendation Young People for Life awarded to workers of the Meliá Internacional Varadero Hotel

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 10 (ACN) The first secretary of the National Committee of the Young Communist League (UJC), Diosvany Acosta Abrahante, presented the Youth for Life award to a group of workers of the Meliá Internacional Varadero hotel in the province of Matanzas who have excelled in the fight against COVID-19 in that part of the country.



Acosta Abrahante recognized their selflessness and commitment, describing them as the hallmark of all young people involved in the effort, especially in red zones, isolation centers and hospitals.



Following the ceremony, the UJC leader UJC visited a local swine breeding farm to check on its results in production and have an exchange with UJC members there.