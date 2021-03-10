Cuban province has 4G coverage in all municipalities





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 10 (ACN) All 13 municipalities in the province of Camagüey have the fourth generation network (4G/LTE) of mobile telephony, with the installation this year of two radio bases in Jimaguayú and Najasa, the only municipalities that did not have the technology.



By the end of 2020, the expansion covered the remaining 11 municipalities, through the installation of eight new nodes and the execution of upgrades to LTE in 24 other existing ones, Mailen Durán Rodríguez, Communications specialist of the territorial division of the Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA), told ACN.



For the current year, the 4G network growth plan includes continuing with the extension of the signal to other localities, even beyond the provincial capital, in addition to boosting the third generation (3G), she added.



In early 2021, this latest technology reached the community of Lugareño, in the municipality of Minas, and Sibanicú, while the LTE signal is also enjoyed in several points on the outskirts of this city such as the El Porvenir neighborhood, the Camilo Cienfuegos Pioneers' Palace and the Social Protection Center, he exemplified.



Since the end of 2019, the implementation of the 4G data network began in Camagüey, with the sustained advance of coverage from the center and towards the periphery of this city.



A higher connection speed and assimilation of the generated data traffic are the main benefits of the technology, which is enhanced in the territory through this program that continued during 2020, as it is maintained in the current year.



Among the projections for landlines, it is worth mentioning the continuation of the investments made in previous periods in districts of the provincial capital, such as Torre Blanca and Los Coquitos, and in the Eden-Juruquey popular council, and the increase of about one thousand more services throughout the region.



At the same time, an increase of more than 2,000 Nauta Hogar services is foreseen, a service that enables Internet browsing from homes, which was accessed by more than 3,300 new customers in the previous calendar.



Along with the above-mentioned transformations, ETECSA in Camagüey has among its projects the expansion of connectivity in the business sector, in addition to the residential sector, said Durán Rodríguez.



The securing of cards for the different telecommunication services, and the habilitation of services in command posts and other tasks related to the confrontation with COVID-19, are among the tasks carried out by the entity's workers during the current epidemiological contingency.



Since last week, in accordance with the provisions approved by the Provincial Defense Council, the Company readjusted the operation of its commercial network in areas of this city, under the measure of restriction of movement, such as República and Ignacio Agramonte arteries, and the Estrella Roja Shopping Center.