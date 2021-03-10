Venezuela Stresses New Cooperation Accords with Cuba





Havana, March 9 (ACN) Venezuela’s Executive Vice-president Delcy Rodriguez stressed in Havana the significance of the most recent cooperation accords signed with Cuba during the 21st session of the intergovernmental commission between both countries.



Rodriguez said that bilateral deals reached in the agricultural and food area are crucial for both countries because the US blackmail measures that characterize its economic and commercial blockade target the food sources of both nations.



These projects reveal that our response to such hostile actions is brotherhood and guaranteeing food security and sovereignty, the Venezuelan official said.



Rodriguez also referred to bilateral cooperation deals in the field of mining particularly to carry out geological research given the importance of the Venezuelan mining belt and its reserves, which high in the interest of the US government. The accords also include new actions in the area of energy, said Rodriguez.



Cuban deputy prime minister Ricardo Cabrisas affirmed his country’s commitment to keep up efforts towards growing development of bilateral economic and political relations with Venezuela.



The new agriculture and food deal signed on Tuesday aims at supporting the expansion of ranching, aquiculture, the cultivation of vegetables, cereals, beans and cattle feed.



After more than 20 years since both nations signed an Integral Cooperation Accord, Cuba and Venezuela are promoting new programs in the areas of healthcare, education, energy, science and technology, culture, defense, sports, food and others with the aim of boosting their economies and the wellbeing of their people.