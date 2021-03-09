Cuban authorities congratulate women on their day





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 8 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Cuban president, congratulated today on Twitter Cuban women on the occasion of the commemoration of International Women's Day on March 8.



He shared in his message an image that shows that out of every 10 workers in Science, Innovation and Technology in Cuba, more than five are women.



In another post on the social media, Diaz-Canel stressed that Cuba will continue fighting for all rights for women, to whom we owe life and a large part of the work that supports the Revolution.



On International Women's Day, let us think how much more we can do, said the Cuban president, adding that the talent and efforts of Cuban women generate wonders.



For his part, Cuban FM Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla also congratulated Cuban women on Twitter, especially the colleagues of the foreign ministry, the Raul Roa Garcia Higher Institute of International Relations and the diplomats accredited to the island.



At the same time, Cuban deputy Prime Minister Ines Maria Chapman highlighted on Twitter that Cuban women manage time, organize, educate, build, produce and defend with courage and firmness.



On the same social media, deputy PM and minister of economy and planning, Alejandro Gil reiterated the congratulations and pointed out those Cuban women are examples of dedication, will and commitment.



Meanwhile, the president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER) stressed that women are a key part of the glory with which Cuban sport has made its people happy.



Every March 8 is commemorated as International Women's Day, a date established in 1975 by the United Nations, as a way of remembering the struggle of women and the constant search for gender equality.