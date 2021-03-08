Cuba´s Computing Palace celebrates its 30th anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 8 (ACN) The Central Palace of Computing, in this capital, celebrates its 30th anniversary on Sunday, fulfilling the vision of the Commander in Chief Fidel Castro of bringing new technologies to the population and accompanying the process of informatization of the country.



This is what Danays Moreno Moreno, director of this center inaugurated by Fidel in 1991 and which has served as a cradle for flagship projects of the Young Computer and Electronics Clubs, told the Cuban News Agency (Agencia Cubana de Noticias).



For this anniversary we have renewed the different functionalities of our services; for example, the audiovisual product Mochila incorporated a television channel that includes the educational programming offered due to the epidemiological situation, the interviewee stressed.



The digital magazine platform El Estanquillo, available since 2015, has a new visual image and an audiobook section; while the collaborative encyclopedia EcuRed, a site that grew in number of monthly visits after the pandemic, incorporated links from social networks and

the certification of its articles continues, as part of the alliance between the Joven Club and the Union of Historians of Cuba.



This year, in the context of the 30th anniversary of the Palace, the team of the Ludox video game portal plans to develop six new video games for the enjoyment of the Cuban family, said the director of the emblematic space located in Havana Center.



The Central Palace of Computing has been a pioneer in the development and stimulation of educational robotics, with the creation of a department and the implementation of the first on-site course for children in the capital, in conjunction with the Technological University of Havana (Cujae).



Moreno Moreno said that the facade of the facility is being remodeled and announced the inauguration of a thematic room dedicated to the Commander in Chief, which will show the main milestones in computerization during the six decades of the revolutionary process and the work of the Youth Clubs.