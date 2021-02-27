Cuba expands its presence in Internet





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 26 (ACN) The presence of Cubans on the Internet continues growing along with the progress in the country's informatization process, according to the reports Digital 2021: Global General Report and Digital 2021 Cuba, drafted by the specialized creative agency We Are Social and Hootsuite.



Both documents highlighted that despite the effects of the pandemic, the economic decline and the tightening of the blockade, the deployment of telecommunications infrastructure in Cuba and the number of people connecting to the network from the country increased significantly during 2020.



According to an article on the Cubadebate digital site, it was reported that there are already 7.7 million residents in Cuba connected to the Internet in early 2021, which implies that 68 % of Cubans are surfing the Internet.



Cubadebate points out that more than 600, 000 Cubans made their debut on the web in the year of the pandemic; in early 2020 there were 7.1 million connected, while the Internet access rate or percentage of the population connected was 63%.



These figures show a significant increase compared to the joint We Are Social - Hootsuite report carried out in 2011, when Cuba reached only 16% of the connected population and the world registered 30%.



As for mobile data browsing, the report calculates that the connection from cell phones today represents 64.1% of web traffic in the country; meanwhile, it shows an increase in the download speed of mobile data, compared to a drop in fixed connections.



The Digital Report 2021 by We Are Social and Hootsuite is one of the most important reports on social networks carried out annually.