Cuban Foreign Minister evokes the death in combat of a Minrex worker





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 15 (ACN) Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuban Foreign Minister, recalled today that on February 14, 1976, Leandro Sandrino Izquierdo, a MINREX worker on an internationalist mission in Angolan lands, fell in combat.



The example and sacrifice of our martyrs commits us every day in the defense of the Homeland, the head of Cuban diplomacy wrote on his official Twitter account.



Leonardo Sandrino, who was born on November 18, 1953 to a humble family in Marianao, showed a love for sports since he was a child.



Due to his physical characteristics, he was selected to study at the Escuela de Iniciación Deportiva Escolar (EIDE) Antón Makarenko in Marianao.



During this stage as a student he participated in different competitions and provincial sporting events. As a teenager while studying he joined the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution, participating in community tasks, volunteer work and mobilizations.



His companions loved and respected him; he was always ready to participate in any task with enthusiasm. Leandro was a simple and jovial young man, a music lover, characterized by his seriousness and responsibility in his work, his discipline and willingness to participate in the tasks assigned to him by the Revolution.



On February 14, 1976 he fell in the battlefield while he was fulfilling his task as a sapper.



Currently the Military Unit where he fought and the Association of Combatants of the Cuban Revolution of the municipality of Habana del Este bear the name of Leandro Sandrino Izquierdo.