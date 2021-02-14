Cuban president thanks Evo Morales for congratulating on progress of anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidates





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 12 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban president, thanked today on Twitter Evo Morales, leader of the ruling Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) and former president of Bolivia, who recently congratulated the island for the progress made in the production of anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidates.



In the message published in that social media, Diaz-Canel added that Cuba works tirelessly for the creation of vaccines that can immunize not only Cubans, but also all brotherly nations that can be helped.



The MAS leader highlighted in a message on Twitter on Thursday that despite the cruel economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba, the Caribbean country managed to produce on an industrial scale of the first lot of 150, 000 doses of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Soberana 02.



With the trials of the four vaccine candidates against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, Soberana 01, Soberana 02, Mambisa and Abdala, Cuba could become the first country in Latin America with its own formulation against the disease.