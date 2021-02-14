University of Havana announces start of the 2021 academic year





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 12 (ACN) The University of Havana (UH) announced today that the 2021 academic year will begin on March 1, in a non-attendance format for ongoing students of all study modalities.



According to the educational institution, each faculty and program will inform its students about the procedure to be followed.



The official statement of the UH also states that the beginning of teaching activities for the first academic year of all modalities of studies and the UH College will take place next April 19, although it is subject to the behavior of the epidemiological situation caused by COVID-19.



The statement also indicates that new students will have to pay attention to the 12 grade teleclass system until the beginning of the activities of the UH-College.