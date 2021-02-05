Cuba at Eurasian Intergovernmental Council





Havana, Feb 4th (ACN) Cuba’s Prime Minister Manuel Marrero will participate at the online session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to be hosted Friday by the Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan.



The island will participate for the first time in the event after it became an observer state at the Eurasian Economic Union last December. http://www.eurasiancommission.org/en/nae/news/Pages/31-01-2020-5.aspx

According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the session offers opportunities for trade and economic cooperation within the bloc and among member nations while it also operates as a link to other regional initiatives.



Ambassador to Russia Julio Garmendia was appointed Cuba’s permanent representative to the Eurasian Economic Union which includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, all sharing historic friendly links with Cuba.



The Eurasian Economic Union, set up in 2015, is an international organization for regional economic integration. It has international legal personality and is established by the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union.



The EAEU provides for free movement of goods, services, capital and labor, pursues coordinated, harmonized and single policy in the sectors determined by the Treaty and international agreements within the Union.



The Member-States of the Eurasian Economic Union are the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation.



The Union is being created to comprehensively upgrade, raise the competitiveness of and cooperation between the national economies, and to promote stable development in order to raise the living standards of the nations of the Member-States.