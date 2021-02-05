Havana Authorities Impose Nightly Curfew and Lock-down





Havana, Feb 4th (ACN) Havana’s Top Provincial Defense Authorities announced the enforcement of full restriction of movement of people and vehicles from 9 pm to 5 am as of Friday, February 5th as part of the reinforcement of measures to contain the complex COVID 19 wave currently hitting the capital city and the country.



The new measure, which will be in force till the current epidemiological situation is overcome, includes restriction of entry to the city by issuing permits for vehicles and people allowed to access Havana through check points, while those who attempt to cross the city borders through other entry areas will be fined, the Provincial Defense Council agreed.



Defense Council President Luis Antonio Torres Iribar addressed issues relevant to the fight against the current coronavirus wave, such as the availability of hospital beds, the on- time transfer of COVID confirmed and suspicious COVID cases to medical facilities as well as the rapid information of the COVID tests results to those examined .



Havana has reported 385 out of the 816 COVID 19 cases confirmed in Cuba on Thursday. The flare-up of the disease has led to a complex situation in the city, where all municipalities are report increasing numbers of cases.