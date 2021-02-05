Cuba Joins Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty





Havana, Feb 4th (ACN) Cuba signed the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) on Thursday, an action that reiterates the island’s commitment to nuclear disarmament, according to Havana’s permanent mission at the United Nations.



Cuba affirms its support of the comprehensive and effective ban of all nuclear tests, either by explosion or those carried out by other sophisticated methods, according to a statement published by the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website.



The Cuban state is a party to main international instruments on weapons of mass destruction, such as the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean (Tlatelolco Treaty), the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), and the Biological Weapons Convention(BWC), the statement explained.



Once in force, the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty along with the above-mentioned ones will contribute to world efforts towards the complete, transparent and irreversible elimination of such weapons of mass destruction.



Cuba is proud to be part of the first highly populated world region which was declared Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons; the island nation also affirms the significance of the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace as adopted by the 2nd Summit of Heads of state and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, the Cuban Foreign Ministry stressed.