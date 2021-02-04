Farewell to Pedagogy 2021





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 4 (ACN) In the conviction that a better world is possible and that unity, solidarity and the tireless struggle of the peoples will make it real, the International Congress Pedagogy 2021, held online for the first time, concluded its sessions today.



Cuban Minister of Education (MINED) Dr. Ena Elsa Velázquez presided over the closing session, in which the winners of the Best Teacher Researcher Award, now in its second edition and part of MINED's system of incentives for the results of science, technology and innovation, were announced.



Dr. Eva Escalona Serrano, National Director of Science and Technology at MINED and Chair of the Scientific Committee of Pedagogy 2021, presented the laureates and also the report of the Congress, attended by 950 delegates from some thirty countries.



Courses, conferences, panels and symposiums were part of the scientific program of this meeting "For the unity of educators”, as well as a forum for debate among education ministers and authorities from 16 nations—including Cuba—and leaders of UNESCO, the Andrés Bello Convention and other organizations.



The usual objectives, such as joining forces, wills and efforts in pursuit of common goals, multiplying solidarity and making progress in exchange, cooperation and integration, can be considered to have been more than fulfilled, as was the goal of assessing the progress of Sustainable Development Goals defined in the 2030 Agenda, in particular number four, to ensure inclusive, equitable and quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all human beings.



Pedagogy 2021 made it possible to reflect on the impact of the pandemic, the challenges, prospects and, above all, the great opportunity it provides for the transformation of educational models, societies and the world, and for the re-definition and democratization of education.

Havana bid farewell to the Congress and invited all those present to the eighteenth of these biennial meetings, to be held from January 30 to February 3, 2023.