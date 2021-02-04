Desoft develops projects of national relevance in eastern Cuba





BAYAMO, Cuba, Feb 4 (ACN) Developers of the Territorial Division of Empresa de Aplicaciones Informáticas (Desoft) in the province of Granma are working on three projects of national impact that will contribute to a better administration of services in the Energy, Construction and Water and Sanitation sectors.



According to Rafael Báez Guevara, deputy director of computerization of the entity, the first project—in coordination with the National Office for the Control of the Rational Use of Energy—is a platform to control energy management nationwide and follow-up on plans, consumption levels, trends and other indicators that in the end will be publicly available online.



In order to make it easier for the population to settle their accounts through digital means of payment, they are developing a specific tool for the entities of the Water and Sanitation Superior Business Management Body, he pointed out.



The third project, Báez Guevara said, is focused on the Construction sector.



Desoft director Gabriel Solano Zamora underscored that their 2021strategy includes plans to strengthen the work team involved in exports and diversify projects to find new sources of foreign currency. In the meantime, Desoft will keep providing all its services to domestic clients and increasing its contribution to e-commerce and e-government programs, among others related to the society computerization policy, he added.