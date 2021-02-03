International Pedagogy Congress concludes today





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 3 (ACN) Education and pandemic, a more than recurrent theme in the sessions of the International Congress ‘Pedagogy 2021’, will be addressed again today, on the final day of this meeting of educators, held online for the first time because of COVID-19.



The Brazilian theologian Frei Betto will make the first presentation about this topic, centered on the impact and aftermath of the global health crisis and the response that these times, the peoples and the better world that urgently needs to be built, demand.



Also scheduled are the panel ‘Strong and integrated partnerships to ensure inclusive and quality education’, precisely one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda, whose status of fulfillment has been the subject of analysis during the Congress.



Master of Science Cira Piñeiro, Cuba's First Deputy Minister of Education, will be the coordinator, and several representatives of the United Nations system will speak, such as Dr. Miguel Jorge Llivina, Education Program Officer of UNESCO's Regional Bureau for Culture in Latin America and the Caribbean.



Pedagogy 2021 is coming to an end and the experience confirms the wisdom of the decision of its organizers to keep the call open, to preserve the continuity of these forums and prevent the pandemic from denying us the opportunity to exchange ideas and share knowledge, experiences and good practices.



In such difficult times, with Humanity under siege by a deadly enemy, we have been able to meet—in mind and spirit, if not physically—to debate, reflect, multiply solidarity, join forces and efforts in pursuit of common goals and advance in exchange and cooperation, said Dr. Eva Escalona, president of the forum's Scientific Committee, to ACN.