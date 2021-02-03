Cuba hails the importance of computerization in the fight against COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 3 (ACN) During the virtual sessions of the China-CELAC Cooperation Forum on Digital Technology for the fight against COVID-19, Cuban Vice Minister of Communications, Ernesto Rodríguez Hernández, stressed the values of computerization in the fight against the pandemic in the Island.



In his speech, he emphasized that the Cuban State, as guarantor of social stability, provides the necessary means to face the crisis caused by the epidemic, and to this end, science, technology, innovation and social communication have been of great value, he said.



In 2020, Cuba continued to expand its ITC infrastructure, vital during the war on COVID-19 to develop teleworking and telecommuting, tele-training platforms and videoconferencing systems.



Faced with the COVID-19 crisis, he added, Cuba calls for the cessation of unilateral coercive measures that limit universal and secure access to ITC technologies deemed effective tools to tackle the pandemic. He also called for global unity, solidarity and international cooperation, and reaffirmed Cuba's commitment to continue contributing within the framework of the China-CELAC Forum.



The China-CELAC Forum on Digital Technology Cooperation to combat COVID-19 was convened by the Pro Tempore Presidency of CELAC (Mexico) and the People's Republic of China.