Cuban Minister of Education visits teachers injured in bus crash





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 3 (ACN) Ena Elsa Velázquez Cobiella, Cuba's Minister of Education, visited on Tuesday three hospitals in Havana and one in Mayabeque to see the victims of a bus crash that happened last Saturday.



In the Calixto García, Miguel Enríquez and Juan Manuel Márquez hospitals in the capital, several teachers injured in the traffic accident are being carefully treated, Velázquez Cobiella said on Twitter.



I visited the Hospital of San José, Mayabeque, where six teachers injured in last Saturday's traffic accident are being treated. The care they and their families are receiving is very good, added the minister.



Last January 30, the bus plunged from a bridge at kilometer 42nd of the National Highway, in Mayabeque province, resulting in the death of 10 people and the injury of 22.

