Several Cuban provinces regress in their epidemiological phase





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 3 (ACN) Taking into account the complex epidemiological scenario that is currently underway in the provinces of Artemisa, Mayabeque and Ciego de Avila, as well as in the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud, the temporary working group for the prevention and control of the new coronavirus approved on Tuesday the regression of those territories, in their entirety, to the epidemic stage in the phase of limited autochthonous transmission.



During the meeting, headed as usual by the President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, and led by the Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, it was also announced the return of several provinces and municipalities with respect to the phases of the recovery stage in which they were.



In this regard, the Deputy Prime Minister, Roberto Morales Ojeda, detailed that, taking into account the upward trend of confirmed cases and the increase in the respective incidence rates per 100 thousand inhabitants, it was decided to change the province of Pinar del Río to phase one in the recovery stage (it was in phase three); Cienfuegos to phase two (it was in phase three); and Holguín to phase three (previously in the new normality).



Based on these new decisions, Morales Ojeda also updated that the provinces of Sancti Spíritus, Las Tunas and Granma are in the new normality stage; Camagüey is in phase three of recovery; and Havana, Matanzas, Villa Clara, Santiago de Cuba and Guantánamo are in the limited autochthonous transmission phase. In general, he said, 103 municipalities are in the phase of limited autochthonous transmission, 46 in the new normality, and the rest in phase one, two or three of the recovery stage.



Cuba has experienced a spike of daily cases of confirmed cases specially in January, surpassing the 1000-case mark twice in the last 4 days.