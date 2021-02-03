Cuban universities start the 2021 academic year





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 2 (ACN) The 2021 academic year in higher education in Cuba began on Monday in several universities in the country, applying measures for the control of COVID-19.



A recent resolution of the Ministry of Higher Education ruled that academic activities depend on the epidemiological situation in the territories, and each study center must adapt the orientations to its characteristics, realities and possibilities.



For example, the University of Camaguey Ignacio Agramonte Loynaz (eastern Cuba) will develop the first stage of the course through the distance education modality, encouraging the use of computer media and ICTs.



Meanwhile, provinces where the epidemiological situation is less complex did begin the 2021 school year on-site.



Currently, more than 80 percent of Cuban universities are functioning as hospitals or isolation centers, and their professors and students work in them as volunteers.



Resolution 3/21 of the Ministry of Higher Education establishes that in territories where it is impossible to start teaching activities, students participate in impact tasks related to production, their future profession or the fight against COVID-19 in their municipalities.



The Minister, PhD. Jose Ramon Saborido Loidi, affirmed that these tasks reinforce and help in the formation of integral, competent professionals committed to the social and economic development of the country.