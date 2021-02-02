Rock Art Site Discovered in the Cuban Varadero Region





Matanzas, Feb 1st (ACN) Concentric circles and images resembling the Sun are some of the first aboriginal drawings recently discovered in a rock art site inside a cave located in a protected area known as Varahicacos, in the Varadero region, western Matanzas province.



The drawings are considered to have been done by the first native Cuban communities and they were reported by the president of the local Speleological Committee, Esteban Grau and local expert in the protected area, Humberto Fernandez.



The speleologist told ACN that they discovered drawings of circles similar to others found in the locality of Punta del Este, in the Isle of Youth, to the south of the main island of Cuba, where pictographs abound.



The cave is located in an area known as Los Musulmanes where there is an aboriginal burial site but no pictograms had been reported. The recent discovery will noticeable favor the place’s patrimonial values, the speleologist said.