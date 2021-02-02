Cuban Premier Calls to Boost Local Productive Potentials





Ciego de Avila, Feb 1 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero stressed the need to further exploit local resources to improve the people’s standards of living.



During a government session headed by President Miguel Diaz-Canel and attended by several top government officials, the Prime Minister said that the state business sector must deal with its own inefficiency in order to play an appropriate role under the new financial and economic reordering process under implementation in the country.



The premier also recalled that municipal governments have been given all possibilities to be more autonomous and self-sufficient on their own development plans, so that they can produce their wealth.



Another aspect stressed by Marrero was the need for closer contact between public officials and the people and consider their concerns to provide an answer to any dissatisfaction. He recalled that in 2020 the people filed over 59 thousand claims, out of which 52 were given a solution, though there are still many to be addressed.



Assessing the COVID 19 actions and their results in the central Ciego de Avila province, the Prime Minister said that the territory experienced a setback as it reported 285 confirmed cases over the past 15 days.



Despite the complex situation caused by a previous COVID 19 spread in the province, the people did not learn the lesson, said the Prime Minister who referred to social indiscipline, disregard of sanitary measures in health institutions among other factors.



He asked those attending the government meeting what must be done to prevent a similar situation from happening again and he himself answered the question by saying that it’s not enough with writing down a group of measures, but guaranteeing their enforcement based on an effective working system.



Given the complex COVID 19 spread in the province, the temporary working group in charge of assessing the situation will return the territory to the local limited spread stage, which implies tough protection and safety measures at different social and economic levels.



