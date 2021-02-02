International Congress Pedagogia 2021 kicks off in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 1 (ACN) The International Congress Pedagogia 2021 opened its virtual sessions for the first time today with the commitment, always renewed and multiplied in these hard times of pandemic, to fight for an education with all and for the good of all.



PhD Ena Elsa Velazquez Cobiella, minister of education, paid tribute to the Cuban educators who died last Saturday in a traffic accident, in the first minute of the 17th edition of these biennial events, which until next Wednesday will gather online nearly 900 delegates from Cuba and 27 other countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, Asia and Africa.



Velazquez Cobiella opened this online Congress with a special lecture, reporting on the hard efforts of teachers, professors, directors and the entire national education system to give continuity to the teaching-learning processes in the midst of the global crisis unleashed by the novel coronavirus and which Cuba has had to face with the extra difficulty of a genocidal imperial blockade that has been tightened to the worst possible limits.



About the Cuban experience, she mentioned the teleclasses and other elements of a broad television program, the use of new information and communication technologies, the local alternatives used to attend to students and their families, even in the most remote places, and the permanent dialogue, especially to listen and learn from everyone.



The inaugural conference led to the pre-Congress courses, six in total, which will be given during the remainder of this first day, and tomorrow the symposiums will begin, the space where the nearly 797 registered presentations will be offered, and advance in the rest of the scientific program.