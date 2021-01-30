Cuban President Evokes Birthday of National Hero José Martí





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 28 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez evoked today on Twitter the 168th anniversary of the Cuban National Hero José Martí’s birth.



He shared in his message a phrase of the apostle: "Reason and heart lead us together. We neither become agitated nor do we flinch," and stressed that Martí’s pro-independence and anti-imperialist ideology nourishes the rebelliousness of Cubans. “It is January 28 and we celebrate his brief but extraordinary life,” he added.



José Julián Martí Pérez was born on January 28, 1853, in Havana, Cuba; since his youth he rejected injustice and the abuse of black people, and described slavery as the greatest sorrow of the world. Known as the Apostle, he fought all his life to prevent in time, with the independence of Cuba, the United States from spreading through the Antilles and falling on the lands of America.



Values such as anti-imperialism, patriotism, humanity, independence and Latin Americanism marked his revolutionary ideas, and his prolific work as a writer includes poems, chronicles, articles and essays.



He died on May 19, 1895 when he was shot three times in combat, but his work and thoughts live on among and guide the life of all Cubans.