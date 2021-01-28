Cuban president mourns death of renowned Cuban musicologist





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 27 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez regretted today on Twitter the death of the outstanding Cuban researcher and musicologist Maria Teresa Linares, National Music Prize 2006.



Long life and prolific work, to whom we owe important discoveries of what we are in music, said the Cuban leader about the Cuban pedagogue who died Tuesday at 100.



Maria Teresa "Tete" Linares was one of the great Cuban musicologists, to whom we can thank the production in Cuba of the first Anthology of Afro-Cuban Music; along with her husband, who was also a musicologist, Argeliers Leon, she carried out field work in the country to combine information, songs and Hispanic and African sounds.



For her vast work she was awarded the Maria Teresa Garcia Montes de Giberga Prize (1958); the National Prize for Cultural Research (1999); the Fernando Ortiz International Prize (2000), and the Felix Varela Order, the highest decoration of the Cuban Council of State for those who have made extraordinary contributions to artistic and literary culture.